iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $64,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

