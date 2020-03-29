iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,447. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

