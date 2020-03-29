iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Torch Wealth Management LLC

Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,706. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

