IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,472,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IsoRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IsoRay by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

