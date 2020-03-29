Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.23). Iterum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iterum Therapeutics.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRM opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.