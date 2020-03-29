iTicoin (ITI) Reaches Market Cap of $36,548.94

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00017212 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $36,548.94 and $119.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

