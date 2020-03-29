ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 866.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 33.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $42.87 on Friday. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

