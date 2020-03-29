J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. J M Smucker reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

