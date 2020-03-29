J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,121 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

J2 Global stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

