Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.27% of Jack in the Box worth $76,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

JACK opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

