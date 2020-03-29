Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Trimble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trimble by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

