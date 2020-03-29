Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 210,843 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 13.43% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $92,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

COLL stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

