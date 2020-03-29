Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 453,956 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $79,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $19.89 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

