Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 707,562 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.01% of Amarin worth $77,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amarin by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amarin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 169,253 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amarin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of AMRN opened at $13.24 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

