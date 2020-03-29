Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Edison International worth $83,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,259,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,226,000 after purchasing an additional 983,384 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.36 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.