Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,983 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $83,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,842,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

