Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 617,661 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $78,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,604,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $212,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

