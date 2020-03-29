Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.25% of Silk Road Medical worth $77,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILK stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,702 shares of company stock worth $3,897,803 over the last ninety days.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

