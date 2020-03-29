Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Rockwell Automation worth $77,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $184.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

