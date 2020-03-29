Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $80,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

RY opened at $58.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

