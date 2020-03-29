Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $76.49 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $76,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,042,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 717,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

MPC stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.