Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $78.35 Million Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.92% of Immunomedics worth $78,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191,775 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 271,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 669,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMMU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

