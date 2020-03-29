Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79.61 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 544.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.45% of Churchill Downs worth $79,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.