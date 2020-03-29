Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $83.47 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.75% of PagSeguro Digital worth $83,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,151,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $18.82 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

