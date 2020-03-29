Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $88.72 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $88,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $847.73.

CMG opened at $635.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

