Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,396,904 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.58% of Teladoc Health worth $95,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

TDOC stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

