Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,174,563 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 218.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.58% of Cree worth $78,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

