Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 220,751 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,751 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $80,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.