Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 257,293 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of DTE Energy worth $87,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

