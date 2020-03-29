Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 49,628 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.84% of Fair Isaac worth $92,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $215,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.17.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

