Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

JELD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

