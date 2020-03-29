JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $60,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

