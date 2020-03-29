Jewel Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $340,390.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.02529366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193380 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052092 BTC.

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

