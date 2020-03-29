Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Hits $44,862.56

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $44,862.56 and $14,576.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,150,907 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

