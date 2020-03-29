Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $68,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $25.94 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

