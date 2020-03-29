Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 12,130,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,306,117. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.