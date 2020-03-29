JT Stratford LLC Acquires 184,446 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,446 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 709,214 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,027,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. 2,566,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.