JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 5,021,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.