JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,416. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

