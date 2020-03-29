JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.03. 520,602 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7873 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

