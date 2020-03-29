JT Stratford LLC Buys 7,388 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

CSX stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

