JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,310,000 after acquiring an additional 908,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.98. 6,884,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.