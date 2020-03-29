JT Stratford LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 399.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

GTO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. 26,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

