JT Stratford LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 58,339,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,454,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $205.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

