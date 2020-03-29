JT Stratford LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,774,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

