JT Stratford LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. 21,554,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

