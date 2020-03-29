JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. 23,291,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,111,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.