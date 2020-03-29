JT Stratford LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

