JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.27. 4,119,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,849. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

