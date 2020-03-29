JT Stratford LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $130.07. 2,431,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,321. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

